Alloush: Presidency Not Responding to Berri's Initiative, Hariri May Quit

The Presidency and its team are “not responding” to Speaker Nabih Berri’s initiative for the formation of the new government, al-Mustaqbal Movement deputy head Mustafa Alloush said.

“We will wait until Speaker Berri says that this initiative has ended in order to say that it is no longer one of the options,” Alloush added in a radio interview.

Clarifying that the option of PM-designate Saad Hariri’s resignation “has been on the table since more than three weeks,” the Mustaqbal official said “this choice became serious a month ago.”

He added that the issue of Mustaqbal’s resignation from parliament “could be discussed anew,” but that the priority now is for Hariri’s possible resignation.