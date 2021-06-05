Mobile version

Report: Missile, Bomb Attack Ruled Out in Port Blast Probe

by Naharnet Newsdesk 05 June 2021, 16:18
The investigations into the August 2020 mega-explosion at Beirut port are making progress and the indictment will be issued within a few months, informed sources said.

“The probe has reached new evidence,” the sources told al-Akhbar newspaper in remarks published Saturday.

“Investigative judge Tarek al-Bitar has received the report of the French investigators, who ruled out the theory that the Beirut port was targeted by a missile or an explosive device that caused the blast,” the sources added.

The sources also revealed that there is “serious and accurate evidence” as to how the explosion happened.

