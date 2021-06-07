Report: France to Hold Aid Conference to Support Lebanese Army

France reportedly aims to hold an aid conference in June aimed at supporting the cash-strapped Lebanese army, Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported Monday.

The daily said in the “next few hours,” France will announce the date of a virtual conference to support and aid the Lebanese army, with an initial date set on the 17th of June.

Zeina Akar, the Deputy Prime Minister, caretaker Minister of Defense and Acting Foreign Minister; and General Joseph Aoun, the Lebanese army chief are to take part in the conference.

A diplomatic source told Nidaa al-Watan on condition of anonymity that members of the International Support Group for Lebanon began serious proposals on how to provide urgent financial assistance, in accordance with a reform program, with international funds to achieve the minimum level of economic stability until officials succeed at forming a new government in Lebanon.

In May, Aoun had warned that Lebanon’s worsening economic crisis had largely impacted the military, putting it on the verge of collapse.

France has therefore offered emergency food and medical aid in a bid to alleviate the impact of the crisis and in hopes of preserving law and order.