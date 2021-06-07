Diab Signs Loan to Buy Fuel for Lebanon’s Problematic EDL

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab signed on Monday a letter presented by caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni approving a loan to buy fuel for Electricte du Liban after a fuel shortage threatened to drench the country in total darkness.

Wazni has approved an advance payment in foreign currency and requested the Presidency of the Council of Ministers to approve exceptionally an advance payment in foreign currency to purchase fuel needed for the Electricite du Liban.

Wazni’s move came after President Michel Aoun asked him to discuss with Central Bank governor Riad Salameh, securing financing for EDL in foreign currency.