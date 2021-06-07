Parliament's Finance Committee Approves Capital Control Law

The Finance and Budget Parliamentary Committee on Monday approved a draft capital control law after several months of discussions.

Al-Jadeed TV said the draft will now be studied by the Administration and Justice Committee and the Joint Parliamentary Committees before being discussed in a plenary parliamentary session.

Speaking after the session, the head of the finance committee, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, said the draft will be submitted to the speakership in the “coming days.”

Kanaan also stressed that "when the law is issued, it will become more binding than any selective circular that could be issued today and annulled tomorrow."

The lawmaker added that the law would allow every depositor to withdraw 15 to 20 million Lebanese lira and 400 to 800 U.S. dollars every month.

"The final decision will be taken in the plenary session in light of the information that has been requested from the Central Bank in order to take a decision based on official numbers," Kanaan went on to say.