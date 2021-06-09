Khalil to Meet Hariri after 'Positive' Talks with Bassil

The overnight meeting between Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil, Hizbullah secretary-general’s assistant Hussein Khalil and Speaker Nabih Berri’s aide Ali Hassan Khalil was “positive,” al-Jadeed TV said on Wednesday.

“The meeting broke the ice after the previous stormy meeting,” the TV network added.

It said the conferees discussed the “sectarian distribution of portfolios” and agreed on “a large part of the portfolios.”

“Bassil agreed to give up the energy portfolio on the condition that it not be given to al-Marada (Movement) due to electoral and presidential calculations that concern the two parties,” al-Jadeed added.

As for the key obstacle related to the two additional Christian ministers, al-Jadeed said the meeting did not tackle the thorny file, adding that a meeting will be held between Hassan Khalil and PM-designate Saad Hariri in this regard.

Al-Jadeed also said that Hariri was awaiting the outcome of the meeting between Bassil and the “two Khalils”.