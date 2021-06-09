Protesters Block Roads across Lebanon over Dire Situations
Protesters on Wednesday took to the streets in several Lebanese regions to denounce the dire economic situations, mainly the dollar, gasoline and electricity crises.
In Beirut’s Verdun area, demonstrators gathered at the Druze Council intersection, blocking the road with trash bins and tree branches.
They also used megaphones to urge citizens to hit the streets to “rebel in the face of corrupts.”
In the evening, protesters blocked the Ain el-Mreisseh and Manara roads.
Outside the capital, protesters blocked the international road in Dhour al-Abadiyeh near Bhamdoun’s intersection. Demonstrators also blocked the Taalabaya and Saadnayel roads in the Bekaa and the al-Nour Square road in Tripoli.
Later in the evening, the Verdun road was reopened as roads were blocked in Bint Jbeil, Tyre, Nabatiyeh and al-Zahrani as reports said that protesters were gathering on the Jal el-Dib highway amid a heavy deployment by army troops.
The revolution was the cause of the problem in Lebanon. Had it not been for their small mind re Watch-up tax, the country would still have been fine (or at least a million times better than now.) If this revolution can only close streets one day and stay home the other day, then they are all garbage and nothing could happen with them. I am for disbanding this cancer.
revolution didn't cause it, bad economic policies, corruption and nepotism to name a few is what caused it.
I am an economist and know full well the attitude of the Lebanese, which is flawed and unsustainable. The Lebanese wanted a stable currency, subsidization of all their main products (from oil, gas, food, even luxury products) and live like kings in a country that produces nothing. So, don't tell me about all this garbage "Thawra". I am a Lebanese living in abroad and travel all over and do you know that the price of one liter of gas for the car in Greece is equal to the price of twenty liters in Lebanon. A country like Lebanon couldn't survive like this. Value added tax in Greece now is 24% and the only benefit a poor person gets from the government is a tax free threshold on his income if he generates one. One million descended on the streets when the dollar was 1500 and now no one shows up when it became 15000? Do you consider this a "Thawra" or a joke? I consider it a joke. It's a cancer.
You're talking about something different. Yes the lebanese were living above their means. Yes things were/are subsidized when they shouldn't be. You as an economist should know very well that a country's collapse doesn't come on the back of people protesting. You said it yourself, Lebanon's economy was fake. Built on a ponzi scheme. People revolting and expressing their anger at a failed sectarian political system is not the cause. It is the result.