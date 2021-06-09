Protesters Block Roads across Lebanon over Dire Situations

Protesters on Wednesday took to the streets in several Lebanese regions to denounce the dire economic situations, mainly the dollar, gasoline and electricity crises.

In Beirut’s Verdun area, demonstrators gathered at the Druze Council intersection, blocking the road with trash bins and tree branches.

They also used megaphones to urge citizens to hit the streets to “rebel in the face of corrupts.”

In the evening, protesters blocked the Ain el-Mreisseh and Manara roads.

Outside the capital, protesters blocked the international road in Dhour al-Abadiyeh near Bhamdoun’s intersection. Demonstrators also blocked the Taalabaya and Saadnayel roads in the Bekaa and the al-Nour Square road in Tripoli.

Later in the evening, the Verdun road was reopened as roads were blocked in Bint Jbeil, Tyre, Nabatiyeh and al-Zahrani as reports said that protesters were gathering on the Jal el-Dib highway amid a heavy deployment by army troops.