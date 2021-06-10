Mobile version

Lebanon Opens ‘Largest’ Vaccination Center at Shopping Mall

by Naharnet Newsdesk 10 June 2021, 08:40
Caretaker health minister Hamad Hassan inaugurated the country’s largest vaccination center at a shopping mall in Beirut as the government speeds up the inoculation campaign against the coronavirus.

Hassan says the center, at City Mall in Dora area, run by the Lebanese Red Cross can vaccinate more than 5,000 persons a day and aims to encourage more people to take the vaccines outside hospitals and clinics.

Lebanon, a nation of about 6 million people, including a million Syrian refugees, has vaccinated more than 600,000 people with a first shot.

After hitting a record of more than 6,000 cases and nearly 100 deaths in one day earlier this year, lockdowns and strict measures by the government helped bring down the numbers. Lebanon’s health ministry reported 139 new cases and six deaths on Wednesday.

The nation has registered more than 540,000 confirmed cases and 7,780 deaths.

SourceNaharnetAssociated Press
Default-user-icon Frank (Guest) 10 June 2021, 09:46

Which mall? Very unclear article !

Thumb i.report 10 June 2021, 15:00

City Mall in Dora.

Default-user-icon Liberty (Guest) 10 June 2021, 12:30

One has to admit that Lebanon has been effective in reducing its new cases of Covid 19. Good deeds indeed and should be commended.

Thumb i.report 10 June 2021, 15:01

The good weather played a decisive role… that’s why it’ll get bad again as of October .

Default-user-icon Liberty (Guest) 10 June 2021, 22:01

Maybe true. But other countries like Greece were unable to have the same results despite the good weather. But certainly the weather plays a role.

