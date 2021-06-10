Man Dies in Flood as Wild Weather Hits Australia

A man was found dead in a submerged car after floods hit southeast Australia on Thursday, authorities said.

Parts of Australia have been experiencing strong winds, snow and rainfall, with downpours in the Gippsland region causing fast-rising floodwaters.

Victoria state police said a man believed to be aged in his 60s was found dead in a partially submerged car at the village of Woodside, about two hours drive from Melbourne.

Police said the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.

People in nearby low-lying areas had been ordered to evacuate their homes earlier on Thursday morning.

In March, torrential downpours caused vast flooding across eastern Australia, damaging thousands of homes and leaving two people dead.

Scientists have warned that Australia, which suffered devastating bushfires in 2019-2020, can expect more frequent and more extreme weather events as a result of climate change.