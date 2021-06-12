Hariri Meets Daryan at Dar el-Fatwa

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri visited Grand Mufti of the Republic Abdul Latif Daryan at Dar el-Fatwa on Saturday, amid reports that he plans to announce his resignation after the meeting.

But MTV television station said it is unlikely for Hariri to say he was stepping back from his post from Dar el-Fatwa

It said that Speaker Nabih Berri has requested the PM-designate to “wait a little longer” before taking such a step, amid stalled efforts to form a much-needed government in Lebanon.

The state-run National News Agency, said the two men held a closed-door meeting that lasted for half an hour. Afterwards, Hariri joined a meeting of the Higher Islamic Council.

Hariri's visit is presumably aimed at briefing the Mufti on the latest developments at the government level, reports said.

Media reports voiced concerns that the PM-designate could resign after a failure to reach an agreement with President Michel Aoun and his son-in-law MP Jebran Bassil on a cabinet line-up.

Several efforts to ease the obstacles have so far failed, including Berri's proposal for a 24-minister line-up based on the 8+8+8 formula.