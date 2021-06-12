Hariri from Dar el-Fatwa: Keeping an Eye on the Country

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri said after meeting Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan on Saturday, and after attending the meeting of the Higher Islamic Council, that he is keeping an eye on the country as it grapples with economic and social crises.

The PM-designate did not say anything about a plan to resign as media reports said.

Hariri had met with Daryan at Dar el-Fatwa, and also attended the meeting of the Higher Islamic Council.

“We held constructive and important talks at the Council. The country is deteriorating economically and socially each day. The Mufti and I are keeping an eye on the country, which is all we care about,” said Hariri.

Hariri did not reply to reporters’ questions on whether he plans to resign.