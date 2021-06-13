Mustaqbal: Hariri Resignation on Table, Presidency Turned Palace into Partisan Institution
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri is “open to all choices” and “the option of resignation has become on the table,” al-Mustaqbal Movement media coordinator Abdul Salam Moussa said on Sunday.
“He will continue his consultations and everyone must shoulder their responsibilities,” Moussa added, in a phone interview with al-Jadeed television.
Noting that Hariri “is open to Speaker Nabih Berri’s initiative,” Moussa lamented that the the initiative has “collided into the obstinacy of Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil.”
“Speaker Berri’s initiative is clear and PM-designate Hariri will take the interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese into consideration upon taking any decision,” the Mustaqbal official added.
Decrying that “the Presidency has turned the Baabda Palace into a partisan institution for the FPM,” Moussa said “Bassil must become convinced that the policy of blackmail can no longer lead anywhere.”
“We will not allow anyone to harm or usurp the powers of the PM-designate,” Moussa emphasized.
The question is why did Hariri allow Aoun and Bassil to usurp the powers of the PM when he formed the previous two governments under Aoun's presidency.?
People should get a second chance in life, but Hariri already used it already.
As the dude said 2000 years ago " Errare humanum est, perseverare diabolicum et tertia non datur" To err is human; to persist in committing such errors is of the devil, and the third possibility is not given.