Mustaqbal: Hariri Resignation on Table, Presidency Turned Palace into Partisan Institution

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri is “open to all choices” and “the option of resignation has become on the table,” al-Mustaqbal Movement media coordinator Abdul Salam Moussa said on Sunday.

“He will continue his consultations and everyone must shoulder their responsibilities,” Moussa added, in a phone interview with al-Jadeed television.

Noting that Hariri “is open to Speaker Nabih Berri’s initiative,” Moussa lamented that the the initiative has “collided into the obstinacy of Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil.”

“Speaker Berri’s initiative is clear and PM-designate Hariri will take the interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese into consideration upon taking any decision,” the Mustaqbal official added.

Decrying that “the Presidency has turned the Baabda Palace into a partisan institution for the FPM,” Moussa said “Bassil must become convinced that the policy of blackmail can no longer lead anywhere.”

“We will not allow anyone to harm or usurp the powers of the PM-designate,” Moussa emphasized.