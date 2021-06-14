Hariri to Present 24-Seat Government Line-Up

Al-Mustaqbal Movement deputy head Mustafa Alloush on Monday stressed that he is convinced that Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri “will submit a new (cabinet) line-up comprising 24 ministers.”

“The real obstructor will be exposed,” Alloush added, in an interview with al-Jadeed television.

As for President Michel Aoun’s stance, Alloush said: “I cannot talk about the president because only one person is present now: Jebran Bassil.”

The Mustaqbal official added that “no Sunni figure who has self-respect would accept to be under the mercy of Bassil’s conditions,” referring to the PM-designate post.