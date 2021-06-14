Allies Stress Peace in Messages to New Israeli Leader

Israel's allies lined up to congratulate Jewish nationalist Naftali Bennett Monday after he ousted former right-wing ally Benjamin Netanyahu as the nation's prime minister.

Messages tempered with calls for peace and security in the region stood in contrast to those from Israel's opponents that held out little hope of change from the new regime.

- Joe Biden -

"Israel has no better friend than the United States," President Joe Biden said in a statement expressing his "warm congratulations" to the new Israeli leader.

"I look forward to working with Prime Minister Bennett to strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between our two nations."

In a later call, Biden told Bennett that Washington was "fully committed to working with the new Israeli government to advance security, stability, and peace for Israelis, Palestinians, and people throughout the broader region," according to a White House statement.

- Vladimir Putin -

Russia-Israeli cooperation would help strengthen "peace, security and stability in the Middle East," Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"No doubt it is in the vital interests of our people," Putin said.

- France -

France underscored its "unwavering commitment to the security of the state of Israel, and its determination to work alongside it to preserve regional security and stability".

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Paris was "ready to support any effort to resume dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians with a view to a just and lasting settlement of the conflict."

- Angela Merkel -

"Germany and Israel are connected by a unique friendship that we want to strengthen further," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

- Justin Trudeau -

Canada "remains steadfast in its commitment to a two-state solution, with Israelis and Palestinians living in peace, security, and dignity," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

"Canada and Israel are close friends bound together by shared democratic values, a long history of cooperation, and vibrant people-to-people ties," Trudeau said.

- European Union -

"Looking forward to strengthen(ing) the (EU-Israel) partnership for common prosperity and towards lasting regional peace & stability," EU Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter.

- Palestinian PM -

While the ouster of Netanyahu marks "the end of one of the worst periods in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said "the new government has no future" unless it recognizes the "legitimate rights" of the Palestinian people.

"We do not see this new government as any less bad than the previous one."

- Iran -

"I don't think that the policy of the occupation regime in Jerusalem will change with the arrival of this person or the departure of that person," said foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

- Hamas -

Changes in Israeli leadership do not "change the nature of our relationship," said Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum.

"It's still a colonizing and occupying power that we must resist."