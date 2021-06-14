Berri Says His Initiative Enjoys Arab, Regional and Int'l Support

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced Monday that his initiative for resolving the government formation deadlock enjoys “Arab, regional, international and Western support, including from France.”

He, however, expressed grave concern that “the insistence of some parties on crippling demands will further complicate matters instead of leading to a breakthrough.”

The Speaker added -- during a meeting with al-Mayadeen TV director Ghassan bin Jiddou -- that he is “very keen on respecting and implementing the constitution” and that he “will not tolerate that it be targeted, violated or bypassed under any labels.”

And expressing utmost dismay over the current situations, Berri warned that “the continued deterioration will lead to major devastation with dire consequences.”