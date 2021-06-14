Report: Berri Clings to His Initiative, Hariri's Resignation Not Imminent

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri will not meet Speaker Nabih Berri in the coming hours and no meeting has been officially scheduled, media reports said on Monday.

“Berri is stressing that his initiative has not died,” MTV reported.

Noting that Hariri may soon submit a 24-minister government line-up to President Michel Aoun, the TV network added that “Hariri will not step down, at least from now until Thursday, pending a certain solution or exit.”