Mobile version

Biden Says 'Last Thing' Putin Wants is New Cold War

by Naharnet Newsdesk 16 June 2021, 20:56
W460

U.S. President Joe Biden voiced confidence Wednesday that his Russian counterpart did not want a new Cold War, and also said he had told him critical infrastructure must be "off limits" to cyber attacks.

"I think that the last thing he wants now is a Cold War," Biden told reporters after his first summit with Vladimir Putin, adding that he during the talks had stressed that "certain critical infrastructure should be off limits to attack -- period -- by cyber or any other means."

SourceAgence France Presse
World
Comments 0