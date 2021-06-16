Biden Says Putin Criticism of U.S. Human Rights 'Ridiculous'

U.S. President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin had made "ridiculous" comparisons on human rights, following their summit in Geneva on Wednesday.

Responding to comments from Putin about the January storming of the U.S. Capitol, Biden told reporters: "That's a ridiculous comparison. It's one thing for literally criminals to break through a cordon, go into the Capitol, kill a police officer and be held accountable, than it is for people objecting, marching on the Capitol and saying you are not allowing me to speak freely."