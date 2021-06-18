Mobile version

Israel Says Arms Smuggling Thwarted on Border with Lebanon

by Naharnet Newsdesk 18 June 2021, 11:55
Israeli spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Friday that Israeli troops thwarted an alleged arms smuggling attempt on the border with Lebanon.

On Twitter, Adraee said Israeli troops allegedly spotted a suspect early in the morning carrying a handbag near the Lebanese town of al-Mtolleh, and then another suspect came from the Israeli side to pick it up.

He added that Israeli army forces “carefully tracked down the smuggling attempt and thwarted it."

