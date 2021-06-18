Israel Says It Thwarted Arms Smuggling On Border with Lebanon

Israeli spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Friday that Israeli troops thwarted an alleged arms smuggling attempt on the border with Lebanon.

On Twitter, Adraee said Israeli troops allegedly spotted a suspect early in the morning carrying a handbag near the Lebanese town of al-Mtolleh, and then another suspect came from the Israeli side to pick it up.

He added that Israeli army forces “carefully tracked down the smuggling attempt and thwarted it."