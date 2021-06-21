Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant Shut Down over 'Technical Fault'
Iran's southern Bushehr nuclear power plant has been temporarily shut down over a "technical fault", the country's atomic energy body said in a statement.
"Following a technical fault at Bushehr power plant, and after a one-day notice to the energy ministry, the plant was temporarily shut down and taken off the power grid," Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on its website around Sunday midnight.
I couldn't fathom why on earth Iran wants this facility when its people are dying from hunger? What is Iran going to do with it? Just tell me? Iran is surrounded by peace loving Arab/Muslim countries that ascribe to the same faith like Iran, and hence, I could really understand why on earth would Iran want to have a nuclear weapon? If it's to fight Israel, I could understand that; but, it appears that Iran doesn't want to fight Israel, as this latter has more potent nuclear arsenal that can destroy Iran in seconds, and hence, the only reason is that Iran has expansionary dreams in its neighboring countries and is tampering with stability in many countries of the Arab world, including this poor Lebanon, that has been given on a silver plate by Aoun, in return letting him and Basil steal the riches of the country through corruption.