Premiership Slams Calls for Activating Caretaker Cabinet

The Premiership on Monday criticized calls by politicians for “activating” the caretaker cabinet over the delay in forming a new government, saying the solution to the country’s multiple crises lies in putting together a new cabinet.

“Some of this political impotence is trying to hide behind smoke bombs and to burden the caretaker cabinet… through the slogans of ‘floating’ and ‘activation,’” the Premiership said in a statement, accusing some political forces of seeking to push the caretaker cabinet to “violate the constitution.”

Reminding that “binding parliamentary consultations had produced a PM-designate,” the Premiership warned that “the delay in the formation of a new government represents a stab against the country and the citizens.”

“It is causing this premeditated chaos in the U.S. dollar exchange rate, which is the core of all problems,” the Premiership added, noting that the procrastination is also behind “the medicine and fuel shortages and the aggravation of the electricity and hospitals crises.”

“The extraordinary, difficult and historic circumstances that Lebanon is going through require national mobilization and concessions from all the parties, in order to form a government that has the jurisdiction to resume the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, after they were launched by the (Hassan Diab) government,” the Premiership urged.