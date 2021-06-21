Oueidat Refers Judge Ghada Aoun to Judicial Inspection

State Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat on Monday referred Mount Lebanon Attorney General Judge Ghada Aoun to judicial inspection for “preventing Attorney General Judge Samer Lichaa from removing the red wax seals from the offices of the Mecattaf money transfer firm,” the National News Agency said.

Lichaa had been informed by Aoun that she was still conducting investigations into the file and that she would not remove the seals before the end of the probe.

The firm’s lawyer Alexander Najjar had earlier filed a request for removing the seals with Judge Lichaa, who in turn referred the request to the public prosecution.