Oueidat Refers Judge Ghada Aoun to Judicial Inspection
State Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat on Monday referred Mount Lebanon Attorney General Judge Ghada Aoun to judicial inspection for “preventing Attorney General Judge Samer Lichaa from removing the red wax seals from the offices of the Mecattaf money transfer firm,” the National News Agency said.
Lichaa had been informed by Aoun that she was still conducting investigations into the file and that she would not remove the seals before the end of the probe.
The firm’s lawyer Alexander Najjar had earlier filed a request for removing the seals with Judge Lichaa, who in turn referred the request to the public prosecution.
What happened to the investigations carried out by the rebel General Ghada Aoun? Nothing just like anything the Aoun family gets involved in.
Imagine this lowlife confiscated the so-called evidence and took it to her house! In any country other than Lebanon, she would be fired and disciplined and case closed!
Justice the Aouni way:)