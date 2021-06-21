Hassan to Travel to Turkey to Boost Medical Cooperation

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan will travel at dawn Tuesday to Turkey for an official visit that will last three days, the National News Agency said.

During the visit, Hassan will meet with his Turkish counterpart Fahrettin Koca and will visit factories that manufacture medicine and medical equipment, NNA added. He will also look into “the strategy of Turkish medical tourism,” the agency said.

In remarks carried by NNA, Hassan said the visit aims to “strengthen cooperation in the health sector,” noting that “the quality and prices of Turkish medicines and medical equipment meet the Lebanese scientific standards.”

“Cooperation in this field represents important support for the health and pharmaceutical sector in Lebanon amid the delicate and critical circumstances of the current phase,” the minister added.