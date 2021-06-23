Bassil Clings to His Stances but Talks with Safa to Continue

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil did not meet Hizbullah official Wafiq Safa overnight Tuesday but rather Sunday evening, contrary to some media reports in this regard, al-Jadeed TV reported on Wednesday.

“Bassil is still holding onto his stance regarding the 8-8-8 formula and concerning the naming of the two Christian ministers,” al-Jadeed added.

“Meetings between Bassil and Safa are supposed continue to find an exit, prior to any speech by (Hizbullah chief) Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah,” the TV network said.

Sources close to Baabda meanwhile told al-Jadeed that reports that President Michel Aoun intends to withdraw the designation of PM-designate Saad Hariri are baseless, stressing that “Baabda realizes that this step is unconstitutional.”