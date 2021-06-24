Baabda Meeting OKs 'Extraordinary Measures' to Resolve Fuel Crisis

President Michel Aoun on Thursday chaired meeting for addressing the country’s fuel shortage crisis.

In addition to Aoun, the meeting brought together caretaker Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar, caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni and Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh. The National News Agency said it was dedicated to “discussing the fuel situation in the country and its repercussions.”

“A number of proposals for addressing the fuel crisis were discussed, in order to avoid any negative repercussions that might affect security and social stability in the country,” NNA added.

“President Aoun also held phone talks with caretaker PM Hassan Diab to discuss the proposed points and it was decided after that to take extraordinary practical measures to allow the central bank to carry out the necessary measures to curb the crisis, pending legislation that is being studied by parliament, which would provide comprehensive solutions for the issue of subsidization,” the agency said.

MTV had reported overnight that the meeting would approve importing subsidized fuel at a rate of LBP 3,900 for the dollar instead of LBP 1,500.