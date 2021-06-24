Berri Says Only His Initiative Can End Lebanon's Crisis

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has stressed that his initiative for the formation of the new government is still ongoing despite the difficulties it has faced.

In remarks to al-Joumhouria newspaper published Thursday, Berri said his initiative is the only way to pull Lebanon out of its crises, emphasizing that he will not back down from it under any circumstances.

The Speaker, however, noted that he would give up his initiative in one case, which is “the presence of a better alternative that would be convincing to everyone,” including to him.

Any other initiative should “achieve the desired goal of the formation of a reform and rescue government comprised of specialists, without politicians and without a blocking one-third for any party,” Berri added.

Describing Lebanon’s crisis as “very difficult,” the Speaker said the country’s situation “is not hopeless and can be repaired.”

“Lebanon is not bankrupt and it rather possesses huge assets, resources and capabilities on land and in the sea, which if properly utilized can pull Lebanon out of its crisis in record time. But what’s important first is to form a government that can begin the work,” Berri added.