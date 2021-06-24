Presidency Denies Report on Diab's 'Rejection' of Fuel Crisis Solution

The Presidency’s press office on Thursday refuted a media report about caretaker PM Hassan Diab’s stance on the solution that was reached at the Baabda meeting for the fuel shortage crisis.

“Cooperation between the President and PM Diab is based on everything that can achieve the interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese, especially amid the difficult circumstances that Lebanon is going through,” the press office said in a statement.

MTV had earlier reported that Aoun was dismayed after Diab “refrained” from signing a decree for borrowing from the central bank in order to resolve the fuel crisis.

The TV network added that the President held Diab responsible for “what will happen on the streets.”

In the evening, al-Jadeed TV reported that Diab had told the conferees in Badbda that he would not sign the decree.

"I will not sign and I will remain consistent with my stance," al-Jadeed quoted Diab as telling the officials, adding that the caretaker PM caved in and reversed his stance in the evening.

The TV network also said that Ghajar had tried to call Diab after the meeting and that the caretaker PM "declined his call."