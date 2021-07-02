Aoun: Lebanese Awaiting Pope to Announce Lebanon’s Resurrection

President Michel Aoun expressed on Friday his deep gratitude to Pope Francis for the day of prayer and meditation for Lebanon.

He affirmed that the Lebanese of all sects have great respect for the Holy See and will respond to the Pope’s call to save their treasured homeland.

Aoun added that the Lebanese, who “have been working together to revive their well-deserved homeland and preserve their national unity,” are waiting for the visit of His Holiness to Lebanon, and for “a resurrection” of the country.