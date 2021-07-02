Hassan Confirms Arrival of Delta Variant in Lebanon
Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan on Friday confirmed the presence in the country of three cases of the highly-contagious Delta variant of coronavirus.
Hassan also advised citizens and residents above 30 who opted not to take the AstraZeneca jab to take any available vaccine.
Vaccination is “the only way for protection, in addition to the precautionary measures,” the minister stressed.
The minister voiced his remarks during a vaccination campaign in the Dhour al-Shweir area alongside MP Elias Bou Saab.
Total incompetence! How could you allow those infected to board the plane and enter Lebanon? Every day the number of infected passengers entering Lebanon through the airport ranges between 20-30!
Corrupt and incompetent just like the rest of them!
أين ذهبت لقاحات "فايزر" التي كانت تصل بكميات وفيرة الى لبنان؟
مصادر مطلعة على آلية عمل وزارة الصحة كشفت لـ"نداء الوطن"، عن تواطؤ الوزارة مع بعض الأحزاب والشخصيات العامة التي دخلت على خطّ الاستثمار في اللقاح، في إطار الزبائنية السياسية الشائعة في بلدنا الذي يشهد أسوأ انهيار اقتصادي في تاريخه على الإطلاق.
وهي اليوم تتعمّد تبطيء عملية التلقيح من خلال عدم تنظيم ماراتونات "فايزر" في المدى المنظور، بعدما أعطت الوزارة عدداً من السياسيين حصصاً من اللقاح من مخزونها الخاص عن طريق جمعيات أو مؤسسات خاصة، ومن بين هؤلاء نواب وسياسيون...
https://www.lebanon24.com/news/lebanon/839166/أين-ذهبت-لقاحات-فايزر-التي-كانت-تصل-بكميات-وفيرة-ا