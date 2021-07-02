Hassan Confirms Arrival of Delta Variant in Lebanon

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan on Friday confirmed the presence in the country of three cases of the highly-contagious Delta variant of coronavirus.

Hassan also advised citizens and residents above 30 who opted not to take the AstraZeneca jab to take any available vaccine.

Vaccination is “the only way for protection, in addition to the precautionary measures,” the minister stressed.

The minister voiced his remarks during a vaccination campaign in the Dhour al-Shweir area alongside MP Elias Bou Saab.