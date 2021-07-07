Pope Thanks Well-Wishers as Condition Improves

Pope Francis has been touched by the many message of support received following his operation, the Vatican said Wednesday as it confirmed his condition continues to improve.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said the 84-year-old pontiff is eating and is no longer receiving "infusion therapy", a phrase that typically refers to drugs administered intravenously.

"Pope Francis is touched by the many messages and the affection received in these days, and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer," he said.

The pope underwent a planned three-hour operation on Sunday for what the Vatican described as symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon.

"The post-operative progress of His Holiness Pope Francis continues to be regular and satisfactory," Bruni said in his daily media update.

"The Holy Father has continued to eat regularly and infusion therapy has been suspended."

Tests confirmed "a severe diverticular stenosis with signs of sclerosing diverticulitis", he added.

Diverticula are small bulges or pockets that develop in the lining of the intestine. Diverticulitis occurs when they become inflamed or infected.

Sclerosis is normally defined as a hardening of tissue.

On Monday, Bruni said the pope would stay in Rome's Gemelli hospital for around seven days unless there were complications.