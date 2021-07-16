Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- Five-fold rise? -The EU's disease agency predicts a sharp increase in cases, with nearly five times as many new infections by August 1.

- Melbourne lockdown -Melbourne's streets return to the eerie quiet of lockdown for the fifth time, as Australia battles to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant in its two largest cities.

- Downbeat countdown -Tokyo enters the final Olympic countdown, but there is little fanfare with just one week until the opening ceremony, as virus infections surge in the Japanese capital.

- Surge after looting -Looting sprees in South Africa that saw thousands of people pillage shops and warehouses are poised to worsen the country's already grave struggle with virus, health experts warn.

- Other problems -As many as one in every two people hospitalized with severe Covid-19 go on to develop other health complications, according to comprehensive new research.

- LA masks up again -Wearing a face mask at indoor public places will once again be mandatory in Los Angeles starting this weekend due to a steady increase in cases and hospitalizations.

- BioNTech antibodies boost -People who receive BioNTech's vaccine have ten times the amount of antibodies than those given China's Sinovac, a Hong Kong study shows, adding to growing data on different jabs' effectiveness.

- Origins investigation -China rebuffs WHO accusations that it failed to share raw data needed for an investigation into Covid-19's origins, insisting experts were given adequate access when they visited the country this year.

- Eiffel Tower reopens -The Eiffel Tower in Paris is to reopen to visitors for the first time in nine months following its longest closure since World War II.

- Covid-free island -The Pacific archipelago of Wallis and Futuna declares itself Covid-free, with no cases among the French remote island's 11,500 inhabitants since April 1.

- Missing weightlifter -A Ugandan weightlifter has gone missing during an Olympic training camp in Japan after he failed to show up for a coronavirus test and was not in his hotel room.

- Canada cruises -Canada says it will lift a ban on cruise ships in its waters in November, as virus restrictions loosen earlier than expected.

- Four million dead -The pandemic has killed at least 4,070,508 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 608,400 deaths, followed by Brazil with 538,942, India with 412,531, Mexico with 235,740, and Peru with 194,845.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.