The Mobile Apps Economy Is Now Bigger Than Hollywood

Global spending on mobile apps reached an unprecedented 25 billion USD in 2014, and this rapidly growing-sector has created more than a million jobs. With such a growth rate, the digital sector is representing an increasingly large share of the national economy for many countries.

To highlight the importance and vivacity of the digital sector, ArabNet will hold its sixth annual Beirut conference between the 17th and 19th of March, 2015 at the Beirut Hilton-Habtoor Grand Hotel under the patronage of His Excellency the President of the Lebanese Council of Ministers, Mr. Tammam Salam and the with the participation of MP Mrs. Nayla Tueni; His Excellency the Minister of Telecommunications, Dr. Boutros Harb; His Excellency the Minister of Economy, Dr. Alain Hakim; The First Vice-Governor at Banque du Liban, Mr. Raed Charafeddine; former Minister of Telecommunications, Mr. Nicolas Sahnaoui; former Minister of State, Mr. Marwan Kheireddin; and His Excellency the Ambassador of the United Kingdom, Mr. Tom Fletcher.

ArabNet Beirut 2015 is held in Collaboration with the Central Bank of Lebanon, which has been a key supporter of the event since it’s inception, and in Strategic Partnership with Digital Media Services (Choueiri Group), BankMed and The Beirut Digital District.

The Founder and CEO of ArabNet, Mr. Omar Christidis, emphasized the importance of ArabNet Beirut for executives across all industries to understand how the digital economy is transforming their business – from product development and customer service, to sales and marketing. He also added: “Lebanon is a key regional hub for digital business and entrepreneurship; this is evident by the interest that major global companies have taken in investing and acquiring Lebanese web sites and apps. The recent acquisition of the Shahiya.com by the Japanese company Cookpad for $13.5 million is just a small example. “

ArabNet Beirut will bring together more than 80 speakers and experts from around the world to discuss the latest issues in the digital industry in 30 panels and interviews and 15 hands-on workshops. Some of the topics to be discussed include:

•​Customer services through the web and social media

•​Digital marketing through digital influencers

•​Technology in banking

•​Startup acquisitions

The Event will kick off on the 17th of March with the pre-conference “Design and Code Day”, which consists of workshops aimed at helping entrepreneurs, programmers, and designers improve their skills in building engaging websites and apps.

The conference will officially begin on the 18th of March and continue for two days with the participation of 700 professionals from more than 20 countries from the region and beyond – in addition to 40 sponsors and exhibitors.

The event is organized by ArabNet Group, a leading media and events company with established annual conferences in Dubai, Riyadh and Beirut.