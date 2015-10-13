Start-Up Competition for Local Entrepreneurs

Young Lebanese entrepreneurs were invited on August 12 to submit their ideas of which twenty were chosen to undergo training under a mentorship program divided into 6 workshops.

These workshops aim at developing their ideas and/or products to prepare for the final selection, where a jury of influential innovators and business leaders will judge them across the Middle East.

During the final stage, the twenty participants will showcase their ideas on November 12th at Hyundai’s Headquarters in Zalka, where the jury of judges will assess all the participants newly counseled and improved start-up ideas and choose the final 3 winners.

The top 3 winners will each receive a cash prize from Century Motor Company.