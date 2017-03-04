Justice Minister Bans Klink-Khalifeh Music Video

Justice Minister Bans Klink-Khalifeh Music Videoإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Lebanon's judiciary on Saturday banned a music video trending on social media of Lebanese artist Myriam Klink for violating the decency codes, the National News Agency reported.
Media office of Justice Minister Salim Jreissati issued a statement banning the video, which features Klink and a performer Jad Khalifeh.
He ordered the video's withdrawal from all media outlets, social networks and YouTube.
The video which was recently released was described as indecent, and any sharing or airing would subject the perpetrator to a fine of 50 million Lebanese Liras.
Klink is a Lebanese and Serbian model turned singer and activist who has stirred controversy over her provocative wardrobe and music videos.
Sharing will be fined, and we -the readers- don't want Naharnet to get fined.so people all you need to do is go on YouTube and type Myriam Klinkt. The one you want to see is pinkish ;)
Justice Minister Salim Jreissati is very shrewd, thinking steps ahead than the average Joe. Ms Myriam Klink presents a clear and present danger to Dr Gebran Bassil's bid to inherit his father in law's place in Baabda in six years and Klink, who so popular and got votes without even running the last time around, can become Bassil's leading opponent especially owning to the fact that she's popular and a woman. Good catch Mr Jreissati!!
La justice libanaise a ordonné samedi l'interdiction de la diffusion d'un clip vidéo de la chanteuse pop libanaise Myriam Klink, après avoir estimé qu'il porte atteinte aux bonnes mœurs, rapporte samedi l'Agence nationale d'information (Ani, officielle).
Le ministre de l'Information Melhem Riachi était entré en contact vendredi soir avec son collègue à la Justice, Salim Jreissati, lui demandant de "prendre les mesures nécessaires".
Dans cette vidéo, Myriam Klink chante aux côtés de l'artiste Jad Khalifé un morceau intitulé "Goal". M. Riachi a estimé que la vidéo comporte des "connotations à caractère sexuel flagrant" et "profite de comportements en apparence enfantins pour envoyer des messages contraires aux bonnes mœurs à travers un média grand public".
La justice a ainsi décidé ce matin d'interdire la diffusion de la vidéo via les médias et les réseaux sociaux sous peine d'amende d'un montant de 50 millions de livres libanaises.
Source:
https://www.lorientlejour.com/article/1038645/la-justice-interdit-une-video-de-la-chanteuse-pop-libanaise-myriam-klink.html
The Information Minister and the Justice Minister should focus on more important news.