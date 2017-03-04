Justice Minister Bans Klink-Khalifeh Music Video

Lebanon's judiciary on Saturday banned a music video trending on social media of Lebanese artist Myriam Klink for violating the decency codes, the National News Agency reported.

Media office of Justice Minister Salim Jreissati issued a statement banning the video, which features Klink and a performer Jad Khalifeh.

He ordered the video's withdrawal from all media outlets, social networks and YouTube.

The video which was recently released was described as indecent, and any sharing or airing would subject the perpetrator to a fine of 50 million Lebanese Liras.

Klink is a Lebanese and Serbian model turned singer and activist who has stirred controversy over her provocative wardrobe and music videos.