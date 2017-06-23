Mobile version

Saudi Says Attack on Grand Mosque Foiled as 11 Hurt in Blast Nearby

by Naharnet Newsdesk 23 June 2017, 23:19
W460

Security forces in Saudi Arabia foiled a terror plot on Friday targeting the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the security spokesperson of the Saudi Interior Ministry, Mansour al-Turki, said.

Security forces said the operation was planned by three terrorist groups, two based in Mecca and the third in Jeddah. The foiled attack was targeted at worshipers at the mosque, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television quoted security forces as saying.

The first operation was foiled in Mecca's Assila district, while the second was thwarted in Ajyad al-Masafi neighborhood.

A suicide bomber, who was hiding in a house in the Ajyad neighborhood, opened fire on security forces and refused to comply with calls to turn himself in. He later blew himself up after being encircled, wounding six foreign residents and five members of the security forces, the security spokesperson said.

Security forces arrested five suspects, including a woman, who are currently being interrogated.

Middle East
Comments 7
Thumb s.o.s 23 June 2017, 23:32

The Iranian cancer is spreading. It must be stopped!

Reply Report
Thumb gigahabib 24 June 2017, 04:18

Lol, just like al-Otaibi was "Shia", right?

Just more Wahhabi infighting, nothing else, but their stooges come to the rescue here, as always.

Reply Report
Thumb warrior 24 June 2017, 04:25

still awake ya heretic?

Report
Thumb enterprise 24 June 2017, 05:39

He works at a gas station in Dearborn, MI. like most shias do.

Report
Thumb Southern...... 24 June 2017, 00:15

Daeshists fighting each others, the same way when Bani Saud blame Qatar for being more terrorist than them.... their end is approaching, eliminating each others these wahhabi scum.

Reply Report
Missing mohammad_ca 24 June 2017, 05:33

Is that why vilayet e faqih offered to send Qatar food after the blockade. Or is that why Iran shares a large gas field with Qatar

Reply Report
Thumb warrior 24 June 2017, 04:30

Iranian scum trying to liberate the holy places

Reply Report