Minor Clashes, Violations Mar Electoral Process

Minor clashes and violations marred the electoral process on Sunday, as Lebanon voted in its first parliamentary elections in nine years.

In south Lebanon's third district, a stronghold of Hizbullah and AMAL Movement, a woman candidate from the newly-formed Sabaa Party -- part of the Kollona Watani civil society coalition -- was “assaulted, beaten up and threatened with a sharp object,” Sabaa said.

MTV meanwhile said a clash erupted in a polling station in Zgharta's Miryata in the presence of Minister Pierre Raffoul of the Free Patriotic Movement.

Voice of Lebanon radio (100.5) said Raffoul's bodyguards “assaulted and insulted Jessie Douaihi, the daughter of the candidate Michel Doueihi, inside a polling station in Miryata.”

In the Jbeil district, “a minor dispute erupted in Ehmej between supporters of the candidates Ziad Hawat and Simon Abi Ramia but was quickly contained,” Voice of Lebanon radio (93.3) said.

The army meanwhile contained a brawl that erupted in Baalbek against the backdrop of a party flag brought inside one of the polling stations, the radio station said.

In Zahle, security forces contained a dispute that erupted between al-Mustaqbal Movement and Lebanese Forces supporters, the radio station added.

Meanwhile in Beirut, security forces contained a clash that erupted at a polling station in the Omar Farroukh high school in Tariq al-Jedideh.

The Aley town of Btater had in the morning witnessed a clash outside a polling station between supporters of the Progressive Socialist Party and the Lebanese Democratic Party.

In Beirut's first electoral district – Ashrafieh, Rmeil, Saifi and Medawar – the Kollona Watani coalition said its representatives were expelled from polling stations under the excuse that their permits had been issued under the name of the list and not its individual candidates.

The coalition urged authorities to intervene quickly to resolve the issue.

Amid a heated battle in Zahle, several clashes erupted between supporters of the Lebanese Forces and MP Nicolas Fattoush.

“One of Fattoush's electoral offices was attacked after he was accused of bribing voters,” media reports said.

In Bsharri, the FPM filed an urgent complaint with the Interior Ministry against acting Bsharri District Officer Ruba Shafshaq, accusing her of “strong bias in favor of the LF” and depriving the FPM's representatives of permits to enter polling stations.

And in Beirut's second electoral district, representatives of certain parties were caught taking pictures during the voting process.