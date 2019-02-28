Israel Rejects 'Biased' UN Probe into Its Response to Gaza Unrest
Israel rejected the findings of a UN probe released Thursday into its soldiers' response to Gaza unrest that began in March last year, calling it "hostile, deceitful and biased."
"Israel rejects the report outright," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement after the probe alleged soldiers may have committed crimes against humanity.
"No institution can negate Israel's right to self-defence and its duty to defend its residents and borders from violent attacks."
