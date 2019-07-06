ECOMZ Announces $4M Series-A Round to Expand Ecommerce Platform, Help Merchants Sell and Grow Online

Created in Lebanon in 2015, Ecomz (www.ecomz.com), the ecommerce management platform that helps merchants sell and grow online, announces a Series-A round of 4 million-USD to expand the platform’s reach and build their MENA region lead, a press release said on Saturday.

While the past 4 years were focused on research and development, the funding round, led by Cedar Mundi Ventures, a leading VC firm based in Beirut, with the joint participation from iSME (Lebanon) and BLC Bank (Lebanon), aims to scale-up the company and to evangelize the merchants in the region, by promoting the utility of building and running an online business by themselves, without requiring any technical skills or marketing and sales expertise.

“Ecommerce is not only a game for pure players. Traditional retail can be largely enhanced with an online presence. Ecomz can ensure a smooth and seamless shift towards building a successful online business and aims to empower retailers throughout their business journey.” says Rudy Bekerejian, Co-Founder and CEO of Ecomz. Amer Tabbara, Co-Founder and CSO of Ecomz, adds: “With a beautiful website storefront natively optimized for mobile usage and a powerful store management system, we are helping our customers generate millions of dollars in online sales. We want to bring our ecommerce expertise and know-how to our clients and work with them hand in hand, to show them that, contrary to belief, doing business online is easy and efficient.”

Ecomz accompanies merchants throughout their business journey to maximize their profitability and enhance their customers’ shopping experiences. First, it guides them to create their online store in a few clicks, thanks to advanced store builder capabilities, and easily personalize their storefront without requiring technical skills. Secondly, it empowers them to efficiently run their business using built-in store management applications, powered by a personalized insights engine to identify weaknesses and optimize store performance. Thirdly, it enables them to grow in new markets through new sales and distribution channels, such as product sourcing and dropshipping, multi-vendor marketplace, and multi-channel integration.

“The ecommerce industry experiences double-digit yearly growth rates in Middle East countries, often more than in the rest of the world.” says Bassel Attieh, Chairman and Managing Partner of Cedar Mundi Ventures. “Ecomz cleverly supports traditional businesses and brick-and-mortar retailers in their online journey, opening up new omni-channel growth perspectives for them.”

Ecomz counts, among its key fulfilment clients, LibanPost, the national post office of Lebanon, and large clothing and CPG brands, such as Brands, Fine Solutions and other regional retailers.

This funding round will allow Ecomz to further enhance the platform with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities, hence enabling the merchants to efficiently build and manage their stores, and create limitless opportunities to sell. By serving an increasing number of customers, SMEs and large corporations alike, Ecomz aims to create the MENA’s largest merchant hub and find new ways to connect them together.