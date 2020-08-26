How Well Do Americans Understand Marijuana?

Marijuana is always in the national discourse in most countries around the globe: its legalization, usage, and all other matters.

The debate surrounding weed is contentious with different people taking strong stands one way or the other, even in the political arena.

The American Medical Marijuana Association (AMMA), an organization formed to promote and protect the legal access to medical marijuana, says it has sought to find out the people’s sentiments on weed and what informed their position.

“We tried to determine what different participants knew about marijuana even as we asked them to indicate whether they support its legalization,” AMMA said in a recent study published on its website (https://americanmarijuana.org/americans-perception-marijuana/).

“Recently, we surveyed 1096 Americans about their knowledge and perception of marijuana,” it added.

Below are key findings reported by the Association:

- 30% of marijuana supporters think that marijuana has no health risks since it’s a natural herb

- 8% of those opposing marijuana legalization support marijuana use when performing surgery

- 20% of those opposing marijuana legalization think 10/10 people who use marijuana will become addicted. (In fact, it’s only 1 out of 10 people that get addicted)

- 27% of marijuana supporters (those who support full marijuana legalization) can only give 1-2 right answers, while 12% of opponents have an equally poor understanding of marijuana

- 59% of opponents can give 5-6 right answers, while only 24% of supporters could provide the same number of correct answers