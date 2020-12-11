SGBL to Hold Extraordinary General Assembly on December 15

The common shareholders of SOCIETE GENERALE DE BANQUE AU LIBAN SAL are hereby convened to the meeting of the Extraordinary General Assembly that shall be held on Tuesday 15 December 2020 at 11:00 am in the head offices of the Bank located in Dekouaneh, Saloumé (Lebanon), a press release said on Friday.

The meeting will be held in order to deliberate and vote on the matters set out in the following agenda:

Increase of the Bank’s Common Equity Tier One (CET 1) in the amount of USD up to USD 300 Million pursuant to the Central Bank’s Intermediary Circular No. 567 dated 26/08/2020;

Increase of the Bank’s capital and amendment of Article 5 of the Articles of Association as part of the aforesaid operation;

Approval of the final terms pertaining to the cash contributions in the context of the increase of the Bank’s Common Equity Tier One;

Miscellaneous matters.