Lebanon to Reopen Restaurants, Gyms, Restaurants, Gambling Centers

Lebanon will on Monday begin the fourth phase of its reopening plan following a strict coronavirus lockdown aimed at curbing soaring cases.

A statement issued by the government-affiliated Disaster Risk Management Unit said restaurants, gyms, nurseries and gambling centers will be allowed to operate from 6:00 AM till 7:00 PM while the Casino du Liban will open around the clock.

A nighttime curfew will meanwhile remain in place from 8:00 PM till 5:00 AM while all businesses and shops will be allowed to operate until 7:00 pm.

Pubs and nightclubs will remain closed until further notice while all social and religious gatherings including weddings and memorial services will remain banned.

Banks and factories will meanwhile be allowed to operate with 100% of their employees and workers.

The caretaker Education Minister, Tarek al-Majzoub, meanwhile announced that all educational institutions will remain closed during this period and will only offer online classes.