باسيل: البعض يطلب أكثر من حقه في الحكومة
رأى رئيس "التيار الوطني الحر" الوزير جبران باسيل إلى أن "البعض يطلب أكثر من حقه في الحكومة"، لافتا الى أن "من يأخذ أكثر من حقه يتعدّى على حق غيره".
وإذ أكد في حديث الى صحيفة "الحياة" أن "المطلوب ليس عزل أحد، بل تشكيل حكومة وحدة وطنية من دون أن ينتصر أحد على الآخر"، شدد باسيل على أن «"ا يمكن أحداً أن يضع صيغة غير عادلة".
ورأى باسيل أن "من حق رئيس الجمهورية أن يضع معايير محددة من أجل التوقيع على الحكومة"، معتبرا أن "كل من يشارك في الحكومة لديه الحق أن يطالب بمعايير محددة".
Bassil underlined that “the President has the right to lay out specific standards before signing on any Cabinet line-up,”
"the_roar: 4 hours ago
Ladies and Gentlemen: Today you just listened to the future president of Lebanon. Learn people, learn!"
Bassil has lamented that "some parties want to exceed their rights in the government.
Yup, for once Bassil's right! You see there's an old dude with an awesome combover in Baabda, who, along with his son in law, are insisting he has a God given right to a share in the government. And I remember clearly, once upon a time not so long ago an old dude, with a similar awesome combover and who looked suspiciously like that same old Baabda dude with the awesome combover, who kept insisting, to anyone who bothered to listen, that there is no such right or such a share and that such a share in the government is unconstitutional and should never be allowed at all.
