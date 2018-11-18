آلان عون: لفريق 8 آذار الحق بوزير إضافي

آلان عون: لفريق 8 آذار الحق بوزير إضافيRead this story in English
رأى عضو تكتل "لبنان القوي" النائب آلان عون أنه يحق لقوى الثامن من آذار بوزير إضافي، داعيا الجميع الى حل "العقدة السنية".
وقال عون في حديث الى قناة الـ LBCI الاحد "نبحث عن صيغة للوصول إلى حلّ العقدة السنية، والتيار الوطني الحر هو الوحيد الذي يعمل مقارنةً بالآخرين".
وأكّد أنه "يحق لقوى 8 آذار بوزير إضافي، وعلى الرئيس المكلف سعد الحريري وحزب الله و8 آذار جميعهم أن يبادروا لحل العقدة السنية",.
وحذر من أن "الخوف اليوم هو من إنهيار التسوية التي حصلت في السابق بين حزب الله وتيار المستقبل".
I fully agree with Alain Aoun. Everyone who got enough votes has the right to be represented, bad luck for Hariri who got the Sunnis MPs demanding a seat! If there were others from other sect, they equally had right to be represented too! But for now there's only Sunni demanding their rights, and they must be respected.
The Sunnis MPs outside Mustakbal have already been given a seat, so they are represented. The top vote-getter among the ten non Mustakbal independent Sunnis is getting that seat and he's not one of the six. Four of the six in the pretend block are part of blocks that are already represented. The other two are not the top vote getter, it's their bad luck. Do you want them to be given a seat they don't deserve, I thought you believed in fairness.
Makhzoumi is not "independent" in fact, he is a farse produced by Almustaqbal and everyone knows that, so he is quite satisfied with Hariri's choices (whatever it may be). Same applies to other so called "independents", with exception to mikati. So the strategy is smart! Let Hariri deal with the new block, after all these MPs have the right to form a new block in order to get a share that will benefit themselves.
The way things are going, the only solution for Lebanons political crisis is for every single Member of Parliament to become a Minister.