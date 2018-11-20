الخارجية توكد وقوفها الى جانب غصن وباسيل يعطي توجيهاته لمتابعة قضيته

الخارجية توكد وقوفها الى جانب غصن وباسيل يعطي توجيهاته لمتابعة قضيتهRead this story in English
أعطى وزير الخارجية والمغتربين جبران باسيل توجيهاته لسفير لبنان في طوكيو نضال يحيى، بضرورة متابعة قضية رئيس مجموعة نيسان-رينو-ميتسوبيشي كارلوس غصن، الذي تم توقيفه طوكيو أمس الاثنين بتهمة التهرب الضريبي.
وطلب باسيل من يحيى، اللقاء بغصن للاطلاع على حاجاته والتأكد من سلامة الاجراءات المتخذة والحرص على توفير الدفاع القانوني له ليتسنى له عرض ما يمتلكه من وقائع وأدلة وفرصة حقيقية للدفاع عن نفسه.
وأكدت الخارجية أنها ستقف الى جانبه في محنته لتتأكد من حصوله على محاكمة عادلة، لانه مواطن لبناني منتشر وهو يمثل إحدى الناجاحات اللبنانية في الخارج".
والثلاثاء أكّدت النيابة العامّة في طوكيو أنّ غصن أوقف الإثنين في العاصمة اليابانية بشبهة التهرّب الضريبي بعدما صرّح طوال خمس سنوات عن مدخول أقلّ من مدخوله الحقيقي.
وقالت أن عملاق صناعة السيارات البالغ من العمر 64 عاماً صرّح عن تحقيقه مدخولاً بين حزيران 2011 وحزيران 2015 يناهز 4,9 مليارات ين (51,5 مليون دولار) في حين أنّ مدخوله الحقيقي خلال هذه الفترة كان ضعف ذلك المبلغ تقريباً أي حوالى 10 مليارات ين.
وغصن، اللبناني الأصل المولود في البرازيل والذي يحمل أيضاً الجنسية الفرنسية، هو في آن معاً رئيس مجلس إدارة "نيسان" والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة "رينو" كما يقود التحالف بين نيسان ورينو وميتسوبيشي.
وإثر توقيفه الإثنين، قالت نيسان وميتسوبيشي إنّهما تعتزمان إقالته، بينما قالت رينو إن مجلس إدارتها سيجتمع لبحث الأمر، في سقوط مدوٍّ وصادم لأحد أكبر رجال الأعمال في العالم.
This is too funny. Ghosn is a French Citizen and the only reason Bassil is doing this is to ensure he gets a cut of the spoils.
Why am I not surprised... it would be nice if you could provide its name so we know what to boycott.
He's thinking there but for the grace of the Party of God, go I. This is one embezzler feeling the pain when another embezzler is arrested.
Dude this is slander.. pure and simple.. and it's uncalled for.. true he's from a broke lower middle class family from Batroun.. and true that in 2005 he was unemployed with an unused degree in engineering.. and a 13 year old car.. living with his in-laws.. in a donated house.. true he became a multi millionaire immediately after 2008 when he became minister.. but that was from an interference.. seriously.. sure.. no doubt about it.. he inherited various properties in Batroum.. from a long lost rich something or other.. that he quickly sold for over 30 million dollars.. yup.. 30 million dollars.. dude in a business genius.. sure the whole of Batroun isn't worth 30 million dollars.. but who care.. don't let a little thing like that get in the way of a feel good yarn.. the little guy who could.. and our Gebran's one of the best in spinning a yarn.. he's also a comic book hero.. don't forget that.. although he cannot fly, lift heavy objects or have X-ray vision........ yet..