After Israel Vote, Trump Promises Change at U.N. 

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday vowed that the country's policies at the United Nations will change after he takes office.

"As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th," he said on Twitter, referring to the date of his inauguration.

The tweet came after the United States refrained from vetoing the adoption of a Security Council measure calling on Israel -- its closest Middle East ally -- to halt settlement activities in Palestinian territory.