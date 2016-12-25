Aoun Visits Bkirki, Says State Institutions Vacancies to be Filled

President Michel Aoun announced Sunday that the vacancies in state institutions will soon be filled with “competent” civil servants.

“We will do all we can to make the (new) year a good year and we will work seriously and vigorously to achieve what the Lebanese have been waiting for,” Aoun said in a brief statement in Bkirki before taking part in a Christmas Day mass led by Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi.

“The vacancies in state institutions will be filled with competent individuals within a reasonable timeframe,” Aoun promised.

The president had held a close-door meeting with al-Rahi upon his arrival to Bkirki.