21 Civilians 'Executed' by Rebels in Aleppo

21 Civilians 'Executed' by Rebels in Aleppoإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Syrian authorities have accused rebel fighters of executing 21 civilians, including women and children, at close range as they quit second city Aleppo last week, state media reported.
The bodies were found in two neighbourhoods in east Aleppo, state news agency SANA said late Sunday.
The head of Aleppo's forensic unit Zaher Hajjo told SANA that "21 corpses of civilian victims, including five children and four women, killed by terrorist groups" were examined.
"The bodies were found in prisons run by the terrorist groups in Sukkari and al-Kalasseh, and they were found to have been executed by gunshot at very close range," Hajjo was quoted as saying.
Under a landmark deal brokered by regime ally Russia and rebel backer Turkey, 35,000 rebels and civilians left the former opposition stronghold of east Aleppo last week.
Days before the evacuations began, the UN said it had received credible reports of at least 82 civilians, including 11 women and 13 children, being executed by pro-government forces in Aleppo.
On Monday, the Russian defence ministry said "dozens of Syrians" were summarily executed in east Aleppo by rebels.
"Mass graves containing dozens of Syrians who were summarily executed and subjected to savage torture have been discovered," spokesman Igor Konachenkov said, according to Russian agencies.
He said most had been killed by gunshot wounds to the head and many bodies "were not whole," and that thorough investigations would force opposition backers in the West to "recognise their responsibility for the cruelty" of rebels.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that bodies had been found in east Aleppo's streets, but could not specify how they had been killed.
World powers have been fiercely divided over Syria's conflict since it first erupted in March 2011, with Russia firmly backing Assad and Gulf powers and much of the West supporting the opposition.
The high-profile battle for Aleppo, in particular, has sparked accusations by Western powers that Russia and the government were committing war crimes.
ya shi3i 3arsa, you say they have bodies, there are more than 500,000 civilians killed by your shi3a cunts ya khanzeer. Maybe just maybe they used some of those boddies ya manyouk or is it unlikely your takiah zabri leader would do dat ya manyouk?
Wrong mystic. The credibility of the regime and the Russian government is zero. However, I do support an independent investigation.
Thank you Syria..
The people of the village of Dahr al Wahch saw Syrian soldiers push a column of Lebanese prisoners who were walking in their shorts towards some unknown destination. A nun, a nurse at the governmental hospital of Baabda, saw the arrival of corpses and of the Red Cross ambulances. "I counted between 75 and 80, she explained. Most of them had a bullet in the back of their heads or in their mouth. The corpses still carried the mark of cords around their wrists." The rigidity of the corpses fixed their crossed arms behind their backs. They were naked, wearing only shorts. Some ten of them had their eyes gouged out, another ten had an arm or leg cut off. All had been shot in their heads. There can be no doubt about their execution.
Thank you Syria..
The Syrians Army liquidated the Sayah family in the village of Bsous.
Coletter Sayah, aged 18, awoke one morning to the noise of Syrian airplanes. The Sayah family hastened to take shelter in a ground floor room. Shortly before 8 AM, Colette heard the first bursts of an automatic and the rumble of tanks in the village streets.
Outside, men were shouting: "Out! Out! You dogs, you!"
One by one, the members of the Sayah family left their shelter. In the street, in the house, there were many tens of Syrian soldiers. They took away Colette, her mother and her aunts into an adjoining building under construction. They'd barely arrived there when they heard a series of shots
Thank you Syria..
The Syrians Army liquidated the Sayah family in the village of Bsous.
Coletter Sayah, aged 18, awoke one morning to the noise of Syrian airplanes. The Sayah family hastened to take shelter in a ground floor room. Shortly before 8 AM, Colette heard the first bursts of an automatic and the rumble of tanks in the village streets.
Outside, men were shouting: "Out! Out! You dogs, you!"
One by one, the members of the Sayah family left their shelter. In the street, in the house, there were many tens of Syrian soldiers. They took away Colette, her mother and her aunts into an adjoining building under construction. They'd barely arrived there when they heard a series of shots
I respect Syrian authorities for accusing rebel fighters of executing 21 civilians, including women and children, at close range as they quit second city Aleppo last week.
My respect also extends to Mr. Saturn for referring to the rebels as moderates and for describing others who defend them as scum.