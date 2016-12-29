Government Faces 'Uneasy Mission' of Passing Electoral Law, State Budget

As the new year begins, the new government will face an “uneasy mission” of agreeing on a new electoral law and passing a state budget, media reports said on Thursday.

The government will also have to address pressing issues like waste management and electricity.

“The government's mission is not easy, unless it manages to cross the junctures correctly, come up with quick solutions, dismantle all the political and non-political landmines in its path, and organize its priorities,” ministerial sources told al-Joumhouria newspaper.

The government's priorities “are topped by the issue of the state budget, seeing as the financial situation has been irregular for more than ten years,” the sources added.

“A prompt approval of an electoral law is the key to facilitating solutions for the rest of the files,” the sources went on to say.