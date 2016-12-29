Houri Says Electoral Law Fully Based on Proportional Representation 'Out of the Question'

Al-Mustaqbal bloc MP Ammar Houri on Thursday stressed his rejection of an electoral law fully based on the proportional representation system, noting that only a so-called hybrid law would be feasible.

“The issue of full proportional representation is out of the question and we cannot accept it as long as illegitimate arms exist,” Houri said in an interview with al-Fajr radio.

“Al-Mustaqbal, the Democratic Gathering and the Lebanese Forces have proposed a hybrid law that mixes the proportional representation and winner-takes-all systems, and it is a valid starting point for discussions,” the MP added.

“Anyone who proposes ideas that steer away from this hybrid law would be seeking to obstruct the approval of a new electoral law,” Houri noted.

Hizbullah has repeatedly called for an electoral law fully based on proportional representation but other political parties, especially Mustaqbal and the Democratic Gathering, have rejected the proposal and argued that the party's controversial arsenal of arms would prevent serious competition in regions where the Iran-backed party has clout.

The country has not voted for a parliament since 2009, with the legislature instead twice extending its own mandate.

The 2009 polls were held under an amended version of the 1960 electoral law and the next elections are scheduled for May 2017.